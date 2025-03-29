Hrithik Roshan pens note on son Hrehaan’s 19th birthday, Sussanne Khan reacts

Hrithik Roshan’s emotional birthday message for his son, Hrehaan Roshan, on Saturday drew a reaction from the actor’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who tied the knot in 2000 after four years of dating, parted ways in 2014.

The Bollywood star shared an unseen picture of Hrehaan along with an emotional note expressing his unconditional love and admiration for his eldest son.

In the picture, Hrehaan can be seen dressed in a black T-shirt, a black jacket, and grey slacks, standing with his back to the camera, one hand resting on his waist.

“I love you not because you are so amazing, which you are by the way in every way Ray, But I love you because you exist. I have met many humans in my life,” the Fighter actor wrote.

“Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you. As you take your next steps into the real world my son, know that there is nothing you could ever do that could make me love you more than I already do. No amount of success and no amount of errors could ever affect your worth in my eyes. So go forth and be yourself with complete abandon, ease and effortlessness, your depth will take you far and high,” Hrithik added.

Sussanne Khan, who co-parents Hrehaan with Hrithik, was among the first to react, commenting, “so beautifully expressed”. The post also garnered love from actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who wrote, “This is so wholesome.” Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Earlier, Sussanne Khan had also shared a heartwarming post for Hrehaan, celebrating their mother-son bond with a series of photos. One of the standout images featured Hrithik, Sussanne, and Hrehaan together in a picture-perfect moment.

“Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar… the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self.. you are my WORLD… your soul, your heart, your mind… is the most resilient strong soul and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you.. that is your super power… I love you my SonShine… you are the Best friend that I have.. my truth mirror n I am so so proud to be your mama. love you beyond words and expression,” Sussanne wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Hrithik is set to make his debut as a director with Krrish 4. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 where he will star opposite NTR Jr.