How a booking mishap led Shriya Saran to meet her husband Andrei Koscheev

Actress Shriya Saran opened up about how an unexpected travel mishap led her to meet her husband Andrei Koscheev.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming on Netflix, Shriya shared a humorous anecdote about how a booking mistake during a solo trip to the Maldives changed her life.

“I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and ended up alone on a cruise to the South of the Maldives, and that’s where I met Andrei,” she recalled. Despite not knowing each other at the time, the two quickly bonded over new experiences during the trip.

“The first film of mine he ever watched was Drishyam, and he got scared after that,” she joked, prompting laughter from the audience.

Shriya and Andrei got married in a private ceremony at her Lokhandwala residence in March 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Radha in 2021.

The episode also featured Shriya’s Mirai co-stars Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, and Ritika Nayak. Teja jokingly called Jagapathi Babu a “romantic at heart” while the group recreated Rajinikanth’s dance moves.

Host Kapil Sharma praised Teja for the success of his film Hanu-Man, calling him “Superhero Teja Sajja.” “Teja aise pan-India star hai jinka PAN card 2 and a half years ki umar mein ban gaya tha,” Kapil quipped, referring to Teja’s acting debut at two and a half years old alongside superstar Chiranjeevi.

Recalling his childhood, Teja said, “I have a lot of memories growing up. I even remember watching your show as a kid.”

Teja also shared how he and Rana Daggubati were inspired by Kapil’s hosting style, “We loved your hosting and started our own show where we roasted everyone, just like you do. But you walked away with it, and we were trapped in controversy,” causing uproarious laughter.

The episode also featured Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as Mona and Sona, while Sunil Grover made a special appearance as “Kushpa”, a playful nod to Allu Arjun’s iconic character Pushpa.