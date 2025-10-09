George Nolfi's 'The Adjustment Bureau' to get an Indian adaptation

Hollywood writer-director George Nolfi has joined hands with Sharad Devarajan’s Graphic India to develop an Indian language feature film reimagining of his acclaimed movie “The Adjustment Bureau”.

Devarajan, founder and CEO of Graphic India, is best known for developing the acclaimed animated series "The Legend of Hanuman". He will produce the project alongside Nolfi, who wrote and directed the 2011 sci-fi romantic thriller, which featured Oscar winner Matt Damon and "A Quiet Place" actor Emily in the lead roles.

The movie explored the conflict between love and predestined fate through the story of a politician and a dancer who defy a mysterious organization controlling human destiny. It grossed over USD 127 million worldwide and remains a popular title on streaming platforms.

"India's rich philosophical and spiritual traditions offer an incredible canvas to explore the themes of destiny and free will that are at the heart of 'The Adjustment Bureau'. Knowing Sharad well, and his work transforming global properties while staying true to their essence, I couldn't imagine a better creative partner to bring this uniquely Indian vision to life," Nolfi said in a statement.

Devarajan said he is thrilled to be collaborating with Nolfi on the Indian reimagining of "The Adjustment Bureau".

"The concepts of karma, dharma, and the eternal dance between fate and choice are deeply embedded in Indian culture. How love and determination can rewrite the very fabric of destiny is a theme that has inspired storytelling for thousands of years, making India the perfect setting for a reimagined version of 'The Adjustment Bureau'," he said.

As a writer, Nolfi has penned screenplays for Hollywood hits such as "Ocean’s 12" and "The Bourne Ultimatum". He also has directed and produced "The Banker", starring Samuel L Jackson and Anthony Mackie, and "Elevation", also featuring Mackie.

Devarajan has created and produced "The Legend of Hanuman", which premiered its sixth season earlier this year. He also co-created "Baahubali: Crown of Blood" with filmmaker S S Rajamouli and Arka Mediaworks.

Besides, he was the creative force behind Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man featured in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".

