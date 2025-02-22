‘Dainee’: Mimi Chakraborty plays a fierce woman on warpath to protect her younger sister

Tollywood actress Mimi Chakraborty is set to play a fearless woman on a mission to protect her younger sister at any cost in the first teaser of Hoichoi thriller series Dainee, seemingly based on witch-hunting.

The show is set to premiere on March 14, the streamer announced on Friday, dropping a first-look teaser.

The teaser opens with a dramatic shot where a bloodied Pata, played by Mimi Chakraborty, lies on the floor, injured and defeated. As she lies on the ground, she remembers her childhood memories with her sister, Lata (played by Koushani Mukhopadhyay Zanjeen). They were never close during childhood. However, when a crisis ensues, nothing matters for them anymore except for their survival. It’s them against the world, and Pata will fight tooth and nail to protect Lata.

As Pata took a moment to find her composure and stood up on her feet, she said, “If anyone even dares to raise their eye on Lata, destruction will ensue.”

Sharing the teaser on social media, Hoichoi wrote, “A remote village, a horrific superstition, and several lives entangled in it. Dainee is a story of survival, of protecting loved ones with one’s own life.”

Dainee is Mimi’s second project with Hoichoi. The Tollywood star made her OTT debut on the streamer with Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo in 2024. Directed by Chandrasish Ray, the legal drama featured Mimi as a lawyer who takes up the case of a cop murdered while trying to defend a woman against molesters. Tota Roy Choudhury played Mimi’s opponent in the series.

Dainee is directed by Nirjhar Mitra, whose debut web series Shikarpur dropped on ZEE5 in 2023. The crime thriller featured Ankush Hazra, Kaushik Ganguly and Sandipta Sen.