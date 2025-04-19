MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Animated Chinese film that beat 'Inside Out 2' at global box office set for India release

Directed by filmmaker Jiao Zi, ‘Ne Zha 2’ recently became the highest-grossing animated film ever

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.04.25, 12:10 PM
A poster of 'Ne Zha 2'

A poster of 'Ne Zha 2' IMDb

Chinese filmmaker Jiao Zi’s latest blockbuster film Ne Zha 2, which beat Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film ever, is set to hit Indian theatres on April 25, Warner Bros India announced recently.

“The great war of dragons, immortals and humans. Will Ne Zha win? Watch the world's number 1 animated movie - Ne Zha 2, in theaters from April 25,” the entertainment studio wrote alongside a teaser of the film.

Based on the titular Chinese mythological character and Xu Zhonglin's 16th century novel Investiture of the Gods, the film is a sequel to Ne Zha, which came out in 2019.

“After the catastrophe, although the souls of Nezha and Aobing were saved, their bodies would soon be shattered. Taiyi Zhenren planned to use the seven-colored lotus to rebuild their bodies,” reads the synopsis of the film on IMDb.

While Lü Yanting voices the child Nezha, Han Mo stars as Ao Bing, Lü Qi as Lady Yin, Zhang Jiaming as Taiyi Zhenren and Joseph Cao as the adolescent Nezha in the film.

Ne Zha 2 was released in theatres across China on January 29, which marked Chinese New Year. It became the first animated film to cross the USD 2 billion mark, emerging as the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.

