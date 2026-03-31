Heather Graham, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez join ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 cast

Actors Heather Graham, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Tobias Santelmann, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet have joined the case of HBO’s The White Lotus Season 4, the makers said on Tuesday.

“The guest list continues to grow. #TheWhiteLotus season 4 welcomes Heather Graham, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Tobias Santelmann, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet,” the makers wrote on Instagram.

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The upcoming season of the Emmy-winning series will also star Night at the Museum actor Steve Coogan, Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter and Black Snow star Caleb Jonte Edwards in key roles. Alexander Ludwig, Marissa Long and AJ Michalka will round off the cast of The White Lotus Season 4, written and directed by Mike White.

White also serves as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The first season of the HBO dark comedy series premiered in 2021 followed by the release of two more seasons in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

Set in luxurious resorts, each season of the anthology series delves into the lives of wealthy vacationers and the staff who cater to them, exploring themes of privilege, power dynamics and the complexities of human behaviour.

The White Lotus Season 4 will follow a new group of guests and employees at a White Lotus hotel in France over the course of one week.

The third season of the series, set in Thailand, starred Walton Goggins, Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Sam Rockwell, Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger. It received 23 Emmy nominations, including eight acting nods.