Has Prabhas gone bald? Viral photo of ‘Baahubali’ actor garners 7.2 million views

An image of Prabhas visibly bald without a wig or cap has gone viral on social media, with fans saying that the actor still looks handsome.

However, the picture is AI-generated as per several media reports and fan pages that have noticed that it does not match the actor’s current look.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the picture, the 45-year-old actor, who mostly appears in public with a cap on his head, can be seen as a bald man with thinning hair. He wears a black outfit with matching glasses in the image.

As soon as the picture went viral, fans took to social media, with some supporting the actor while others poking fun. “Phir v handsome, personality, good actor, good human, and he is not 25 bro, he is 50+,” wrote a fan on Facebook. “Still looks dashing..honestly. It’s in his eyes not in hair,” another fan commented.

Although the picture is AI-generated, netizens praised the actor for his courage to be himself in public. “First of all, he has the guts to show off himself without any makeup in public. Hats off,” a Facebook user wrote.

Several fans also questioned the legitimacy of the picture. “Is this real?” asked many of them on X, while others dismissed it as AI-generated.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the mythological fantasy film Kannappa alongside Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar. The film hit theatres on June 27. He is set to headline Raja Saab, set for a theatrical release later this year.