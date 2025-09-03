Has Arshad Warsi begun shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’? Here’s what we know

Director Sidharth Anand’s cryptic comment on Arshad Warsi’s Instagram photo has prompted fans to speculate that the actor has begun shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King.

The photo shows Arshad posing on a European street. “No price for guessing where I am, shooting with my favourite… Thank You God,” he wrote in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcome to the Kingdom,” Sidharth said in the comments section.

King marks Sidharth’s second collaboration with Shah Rukh after 2023’s Pathaan. Backed by Siddharth’s Marflix Pictures and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, King is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026.

Abhishek Bachchan is reportedly playing the antagonist in the film, which will also feature Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh had suffered a shoulder injury while filming an action sequence for King at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai in July. He was recently seen sporting an arm sling at the trailer launch of his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On the work front, Arshad’s Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Akshay Kumar, is set to hit theatres on September 19.