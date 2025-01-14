J.K. Rowling slams literary crowd for ‘strangely muted’ response to accusations against Neil Gaiman

Author J.K. Rowling has slammed the literary world for the alleged lack of outrage over sexual assault accusations against writer Neil Gaiman, best known for shows like American Gods and The Sandman, calling the response “strangely muted”.

Gaiman has faced mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, some of which surfaced a year ago. According to a recent report published by New York Magazine blog Vulture, new complaints have emerged, intensifying scrutiny of the celebrated author.

Taking to X, the Harry Potter creator wrote, “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories.”

The Vulture article, titled There Is No Safe Word, builds on earlier reporting by Tortoise Media, which produced a six-part podcast called Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman in July 2024, detailing accusations from five women. The new article features eight women coming forward to share their experiences on the record.

Harvey Weinstein, a former Hollywood producer and co-founder of Miramax, was accused by numerous women of sexual harassment, assault, and misconduct spanning decades. These allegations, exposed in 2017, ignited the #MeToo movement, a global campaign encouraging survivors to share their experiences of sexual abuse and harassment, particularly at workplace. Weinstein was convicted for rape and sexual assault in 2020.