‘Harry Potter’ actress Jessie Cave launches OnlyFans account for ‘niche hair content’

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave has launched an OnlyFans account dedicated to her hair, she announced on Monday.

“I’m starting an OnlyFans for my hair. It’s niche even for me. Join me on this strange new journey,” wrote Cave alongside a video on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the 37-year-old actress explained that her content would offer her subscribers “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff”.

However, she clarified that she will not post explicit sexual content. “I’m going for a very pure aesthetic. There will be no feet or bums involved,” Cave added.

She noted that her fans were interested in the sounds of brushing and "swishing" hair, and she intended to cater to those with such "fetishes". Cave also joked that the venture "could make the big bucks".

Cave’s OnlyFans bio also highlights her focus on "niche hair content" while reinforcing that explicit sexual content will not be part of the page. "If you have a hair thing, this is the place for you," it reads.

Cave is known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series. She first portrayed the character in 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. She reprised her role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

Cave has also appeared in films like Great Expectations and on television series such as Black Mirror and Industry. She voiced Lavender Brown in two Harry Potter video games.