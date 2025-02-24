Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia is a British singer and TV personality

Rumours about Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya dating British singer Jasmin Walia gained momentum after Jasmin was seen blowing flying-kisses to Hardik during India’s match against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

Videos of Jasmin, dressed in a white dress and dark sunglasses, blowing flying kisses and waving have since gone viral on social media. Jasmin sat near cricketer Axar Patel’s wife Meha Patel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardik and Jasmin first sparked dating rumours in August last year after they seemingly shared photos from the same location — Mykonos, Greece. Although they did not post any photos together, netizens speculated that they were vacationing together.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia rose to fame through the British reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). She made her musical debut in April 2016 with Dum Dee Dee Dum, a collaboration with Zack Knight, released via T-Series. Later that year, she dropped Girl Like Me on her YouTube channel. In December 2016, Walia performed in the theatre production of Aladdin at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre alongside Michelle Collins. She made her Bollywood debut with the chartbuster song Bom Diggy from the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In July 2020, Walia became the first British Indian female singer to be featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City for her single Want Some.

At Sunday’s match Hardik reached a milestone of 200 international wickets. He bowled eight overs, dismissing Pakistani batter Babar Azam and later Saud Shakeel. India won the match against Pakistan by 6 wickets on Sunday.

Hardik was previously married to actress-model Natasa Stankovic, with whom he has a son, Agastya. In July last year, Hardik and Natasa announced that they have decided to part ways after four years of marriage. “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us…. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

Natasa and Hardik had a low-key court wedding on May 31, 2020, during the first Covid lockdown. Their son was born on July 30, 2020. On February 14, 2023, they renewed their wedding vows in a ceremony in Udaipur.