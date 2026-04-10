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‘Happy to represent older women on screen’: Meryl Streep on playing Miranda Priestly

The 76-year-old actress is set to reprise her iconic role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, a sequel to the 2006 hit film

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.04.26, 03:22 PM
Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep File picture

Veteran Hollywood actress Meryl Streep recently said that she is happy to represent older women in leading roles like Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada.

In a video shared by The Associated Press on Instagram on Wednesday, the 76-year-old actress said, “I do think that there's something in this one that's unusual, because you don't see many 70-, almost 77-year-old women playing parts like this in any movie or under any circumstance...So I'm happy to represent, you know.”

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The video comes ahead of the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the 2006 hit film, which will bring back Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt alongside Streep.

Streep also said that women over fifty often “disappear into the woodwork”.

“Often women over 50, I'd say, disappear into the woodwork...Their interests and opinions are less valued in our culture, so it's fun to see this person who is credibly placed in the world and having that influence,” she added.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Streep as Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, as she grapples with the decline of print journalism and attempts to find her footing in a struggling industry.

Priestly finds herself in conflict with Emily Blunt’s character — her former assistant — who is now a powerful executive at a luxury group controlling advertising revenue that Priestly urgently needs.

Now serving as features editor, Andy is brought in to help Priestly and Runway navigate a crisis that has caused plummeting stock and damaging press for the magazine.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel inspired by her experiences as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Directed by David Frankel, the movie released on June 30, 2006.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1.

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