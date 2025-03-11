Hansal Mehta explains why Vedang Raina, Ishaan Khatter, Adarsh Gourav are ‘future’ of Hindi cinema

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Monday dropped a list of young Bollywood actors who have the potential to be the future stars of Indian cinema if they are “nurtured” right.

Mehta’s list, shared on X, includes Adarsh Gourav, Vedang Raina, Ishaan Khatter, Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Sparsh Shrivastava, Abhay Verma, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal.

Emphasising that Hindi cinema is not dying but needs a “reset”, he wrote, “Here’s some of the talent that comes to mind as I write this. Talent that needs faith, not second-guessing—because if nurtured right, they’re the future.”

Mehta called Adarsh “the shape-shifter”. The 30-year-old actor is known for his performances in films like The White Tiger (2021) and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). He also starred in the teen comedy series Hostel Daze (2019–2021) and the thriller series Guns & Gulaabs (2023).

“He’s (Adarsh) not a star; he’s a chameleon. Hollywood is already betting on him (Alien TV series). Bollywood needs to wake up and match that faith. This guy is a lambi race ka ghoda. Mark my words,” wrote Mehta, praising the young actor.

Vedang, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023), followed it up with Vasan Bala’s Jigra (2024), co-starring Alia Bhatt. “The Archies was just the intro. In Jigra, he showed a presence that felt effortless, assured, and natural. If given scripts that challenge him, he has the potential to break out as a serious leading man,” Mehta wrote about the 24-year-old actor.

Lauding Ishaan, Mehta said, “His energy is rare. His instincts are sharp. He needs scripts and directors who push him—not just projects that play it safe.”

After starring in the American miniseries The Perfect Couple (2024), 29-year-old Ishaan is currently gearing up for Netflix’s The Royals.

Mehta also heaped praise on Black Warrant star Zahan Kapoor, Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava, and Munjya star Abhay Verma. “If platforms and producers truly invest in him, he has the potential to become a leading man with mass AND craft,” he wrote about Abhay.

Kill stars Lakshya and Raghav Juyal also received the director’s nod. In his note, Hansal hailed Raghav as the “unpredictable wildcard”. “In Kill, he was terrifyingly unpredictable and showed potential that went beyond dancing. He’s the kind of actor who, if given the space, will surprise us again and again,” Mehta wrote.

While Lakshya will appear in Netflix’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Dharma Productions’ Chand Mera Dil, Raghav has Hasal and Wedlock in the pipeline.

In his note, Mehta praised Faraaz actor Aditya Rawal. “He is not looking for stardom—he’s looking for roles. And that’s exactly why he’ll go far if directors recognize that hunger,” the 56-year-old filmmaker continued.

Mehta argued that faith, investment, and patience are the prerequisites for the contemporary Hindi film industry. “A new generation of actors, filmmakers, and writers is ready to change the game. But it will take producers with vision, platforms that back stories over statistics, and directors who demand authenticity over familiarity,” he asserted.

The Buckingham Murders director urged producers and directors to invest in actors, not “stars”. “Hindi cinema doesn’t need saving — it needs a shift in priorities,” Mehta concluded.