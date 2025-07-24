Hans Zimmer to compose soundtrack for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is set to compose the soundtrack for Season 3 of the HBO show Euphoria, slated to release sometime in 2026, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The veteran music composer will collaborate with returning composer Labrinth, who scored the first two seasons of the show.

“It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson. Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music,” Zimmer said in a statement.

Labrinth added, “Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x.”

Filming for Euphoria’s third season began in February. Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane are set to return, while Sharon Stone joins the cast.

The upcoming season will feature a time jump of several years, taking the show’s former high school-age characters into young adulthood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a true honor to be working alongside Hans,” said Euphoria creator and showrunner Sam Levinson. “I wrote this season to the score of Interstellar and True Romance. So he’s been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning. I’m really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights,” he added.