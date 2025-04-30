‘Grey's Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress-producer Ellen Pompeo, known for her portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey in ABC’s popular medical drama series Grey's Anatomy, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 29 in the Television category.

The 55-year-old actress attended the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard with her husband, Chris Ivery, as well as two of their kids, 15-year-old Stella and eight-year-old Eli. Their 10-year-old daughter, Sienna, did not appear in the pictures.

Other notable attendees included Pompeo's co-stars from Grey’s Anatomy, including James Pickens Jr. and Scott Speedman. The actress's co-stars from her new Hulu series Good American Family, including Christina Hendricks and Sarayu Blue, were also present.

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and actress Debbie Allen attended the ceremony as guest speakers.

Later, Rhimes took to Instagram to share glimpses from the ceremony, lauding Pompeo’s commitment to her craft.

“Today, the world honors what I’ve known for years: @ellenpompeo is a star. A force. A light. A woman who carried 21 seasons with grace and unmatched talent,” wrote Rhimes in the caption of her post.

Praising Pompeo as a “living, breathing icon”, Rhimes added, “She’s fierce, funny, thoughtful, and deeply caring — a kind friend, a brilliant actor, and an incredible mom. She’s a director. She’s a producer. She’s a role model. She’s literally all of the things! And that intelligence, that savvy, that fearlessness is why we’re here today.”

Pompeo has played the lead role in Grey’s Anatomy for two decades, also serving as an executive producer on the series. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actress in a television series – drama in 2007, and a Screen Actors Guild Award that same year for Outstanding Performance by an ensemble in a drama series. She is also a co-executive producer on Station 19, a spinoff of the hit show.