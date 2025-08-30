‘Greatest 20 years ever’: Rihanna looks back at her journey from Barbados to stardom

Pop sensation Rihanna on Saturday looked back at her journey to stardom to mark 20 years in the entertainment industry, sharing glimpses of moments that led to her becoming a global music icon.

In 2005, Rihanna left her country Barbados to pursue a career in music, she recalled. It was in the same year that she released her first track, Music Of The Sun, she said in an X post.

“20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far,” the 37-year-old singer wrote on X alongside a video.

Rihanna is among the most chart-topping singers in the music industry, with more than 250 million records of hers sold in the past two decades. She has 14 singles that ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has also won nine Grammy Awards.

In her note, the singer expressed gratitude to her family and ‘loyal, die-hard fans’ for their unwavering support over the past two decades. She also thanked her mentors, team, and the media for believing in her potential and providing her with opportunities to prove her talent as a musician.

“I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you! Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever,” Rihanna wrote.

Earlier this month, the singer’s line of cosmetics and skincare, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, launched in India through Reliance Retail’s beauty platforms Tira and Sephora.

Fenty Beauty was founded by singer-entrepreneur Rihanna in 2017. Fenty Beauty gained prominence for launching foundations in over 50 shades, setting a new benchmark for inclusivity.

Rihanna's last studio album, Anti, released in 2016. Since then, she has released several singles, including the Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rihanna is currently working on her highly anticipated ninth studio album, R9.

Also, the singer voices the popular animated character Smurfette in the newly released reboot of the Smurfs film franchise.