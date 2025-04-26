Grammy-award-winning rock musician Sting releases their new album ‘Sting 3.0 Live’

The Grammy Award-winning musician Sting released his new album, Sting 3.0 Live, on Friday. It is available digitally, on CD, and 180g vinyl.

Sharing the tracklist of his new album on his official Facebook handle, Sting wrote, “The album is out! STING 3.0 Live.”

Recorded during the Sting 3.0 World Tour, which began on February 14, featuring longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, Sting 3.0 Live presents a selection of Sting’s greatest hits.

This collection includes a live version of Be Still My Beating Heart, which has not been available in this format.

The digital album, which contains 10 tracks, also contains a live version of Fragile, Sting’s 1987 single, which was recently interpreted by a children’s choir in an episode of the Netflix miniseries, Adolescence.

Created by Martin Kierszenbaum and recorded by Howard Page, with additional engineering by Tony Lake, this new live collection showcases Sting’s remarkable career, allowing fans to experience these timeless classics in a vibrant and new way. Sting 3.0 Live was mixed by Robert Hitmixer Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.

Fragile unexpectedly re-entered the UK charts last month, primarily due to a prominent feature in Netflix’s hit series Adolescence, which has quickly become one of the platform's most-watched shows. The UK charts are the music industry’s recognised official measure of singles and albums’ popularity in the United Kingdom.

The renewed buzz around Fragile has also drawn attention to one of Sting’s classic albums. The Very Best of Sting & The Police has re-entered the UK charts, landing at No. 52 on the Official Album Downloads chart and No. 99 on the Official Albums Streaming chart.

The Sting 3.0 World Tour began on February 14, 2025, in South America. The tour features Sting with his power trio, including guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, performing hits and rarities from his discography. After the South American leg, the tour will continue with its European leg in the summer.