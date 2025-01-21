K-pop boy band GOT7 makes a comeback with music video 'Python' after three-year break

K-pop boy band GOT7 made a comeback with their new music video Python on Monday after a three-year break. The song is part of their latest album Winter Heptagon.

The two-minute and fifty-second video opens with the band members sprawled across a snow-covered field. The lyrics convey the pain experienced in a relationship, highlighting the difficulty of letting go of their beloved.

The video highlighted each member and their solo performances as well as a group choreography. Members Jay B, Mark Tuan, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Choi Youngjae, BamBam, and Kim Yugyeom shine in their black ensemble against a contrasted white backdrop of snow.

Their album Winter Heptagon features eight additional songs — Smooth, A Youth Drama, I’ll Remember, Darling, Tidal Wave, Out The Door, her, and All We Can Say Is — co-written and produced by each of the members of GOT7.

GOT7, which debuted in 2014 with the song Girls Girls Girls, is celebrating their 11th anniversary this year. Their most recent release was an EP in May 2022, which featured the hit single Nanana. This album marked their first project after departing from JYP Entertainment in 2021.

The singers also focused on their solo careers, delivering iconic hits like Cotton Candy (Jinyoung) and Feeling Lucky (Jackson Wang).

Though Yugyeom is expected to enlist for his compulsory military services later in 2025, GOT7 is set to celebrate their comeback and the band’s 11th anniversary with a two-night concert titled Nestfest on February 1 and 2 in Seoul.