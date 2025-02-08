Kiara Advani shares fun video to mark second marriage anniversary with Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Kiara Advani on Friday shared a montage featuring a clip from her wedding and a workout video with husband Sidharth Malhotra to mark their second marriage anniversary, celebrating their journey so far.

“How it started [and] How it’s going. Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything Love you @sidmalhotra,” reads Kiara’s caption on Instagram.

The video captures an iconic moment from Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding — Kiara pretending to pull Sidharth towards her. The following clip shows Kiara recreating the moment during a workout session with Sidharth.

The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023, after nearly two years of dating. The two fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, in which the latter played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest Dimple.

Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueliene Fernandez commented on Kiara’s post, wishing the couple on their special day.

Sidharth last appeared in the Dharma Productions-backed actioner Yodha. He will next star in Maddock Films’s upcoming romance drama Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Kiara, on the other hand, was last seen in S. Shankar’s debut Telugu film Game Changer. She is set to star in Yash Raj Films’ War 2 and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.