From Neha Kakkar to Subhashree Ganguly, Indian celebs join viral nano banana trend: Here's how to make your 3D figurine

Several Indian stars including Neha Kakkar, Subhashree Ganguly, and Sharvari have hopped on the nano banana trend that has taken the internet by storm.

The feature, which has captivated creators and collectors alike, enables users to generate hyper-realistic miniature 3D figurines of themselves. Powered by Google’s cutting-edge AI model Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, the feature does not require any technical skills. Bonus? It is free and easily accessible to all.

“Just following the trend,” singer-politician Babul Supriyo captioned his post on Facebook.

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly re-shared production banner Eskay Movies’s Instagram post. The carousel also contains AI-generated 3D miniatures of other Tollywood actors like Dev, Ankush, Jeet, and Srabanti Chatterjee.

Munjya star Sharvari re-shared a post made by Google and Sprite in collaboration. The 3D figurine shows the actress devouring a bowl of needles.

“Can’t believe this look turned out so good,” wrote singer-songwriter Neha Kakkar, sharing 3D miniatures of herself. The AI-generated figurines are placed in realistic settings, complete with transparent acrylic bases and detailed packaging mockups, similar to commercial collectible figures.

Bengali comedian-actor Mir Afsar Ali also tried the nano banana trend.

Joining the trend is simple: upload an image, and use the prompt shared by Google Gemini on X. Within seconds, the tool will generate a figurine on a virtual desktop with a live modelling preview.

Here's the step-by-step process for creating a nano banana 3D figurine:

Step 1: Open Google Gemini (or Google AI Studio).

Step 2: Upload any photo you would like to transform.

Step 3: Copy and paste the prompt shared by Google Gemini on X.

"Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations."

Step 4: Click ‘Generate’ and wait a few seconds for your 3D miniature to appear on screen.

Step 5: Review the result, and if needed, tweak your prompt or use a different photo.

Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the trend.