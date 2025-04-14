Melanie Laurent joins cast of Israeli spy thriller 'Fauda'

Popular French star Melanie Laurent, best known to international audiences for her role in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds", has joined the fifth season of Israeli spy thriller "Fauda".

The details about Laurent's character are still being kept under wraps by the drama team but she will be in the seven of the nine episodes of the upcoming season, reported Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laurent, a double Cesar Award-winning actor, previously worked with "Fauda" creator and lead Lior Raz in Netflix’s "6 Underground" and "Operation Finale".

The actor, known for "Don't Worry I'm Fine" and "Tomorrow", has also worked in Hollywood film "Now You See Me". "Fauda" follows a team of elite Israeli undercover agents working to apprehend terrorists.

Netflix has all the four seasons with the fifth one slated to air next year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.