‘Frankenstein’ to ‘The Rip’: Announcements at Netflix’s Tudum 2025

The annual Netflix Tudum global fan event returned in style with its 2025 edition at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, unveiling first looks, exclusive trailers and star appearances across a packed evening of announcements and performances.

Hosted by Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson, the live show kicked off with Netflix’s first-ever interactive red carpet experience — designed in the shape of the signature ‘N’ — complete with immersive installations, fan pits, and photo-op stages dedicated to key titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the major reveals at Tudum 2025 was the long-awaited trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, nearly 30 years after the release of the original Adam Sandler-led sports comedy. Scheduled to premiere on July 25, the sequel sees Sandler reprise his iconic role, joined by familiar faces Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, along with Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, and Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny.

The cast also includes professional golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Paige Spiranac in cameo appearances.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro unveiled a teaser for his adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, set for a November release. The gothic horror film stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature. The teaser features familiar del Toro motifs, from haunted staircases to fiery, fantastical creatures.

Real-life friends and collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting on screen for The Rip, a Miami-set crime thriller directed by Joe Carnahan. Inspired by ’70s cop thrillers like Serpico and Prince of the City, the film — also starring Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler and Sasha Calle — is slated for a January 16, 2026 release.

“The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department,” said Carnahan.

https://x.com/netflix/status/1928978783698305204

Also on the line-up were major updates on returning Netflix favourites. A fresh trailer for Squid Game Season 3 was dropped, along with the premiere date for Stranger Things Season 5. Fans of the Knives Out franchise were treated to a release date reveal for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Fresh teasers were also unveiled for One Piece Season 2 and Wednesday Season 2.

Adding to the spectacle were high-octane musical performances by Lady Gaga and Indian rapper Hanumankind, who brought the house down with their electrifying sets.

“Tudum 2025 was a sold-out celebration of everything that makes Netflix the ultimate entertainment destination — bold storytelling, global fandom, and unforgettable moments,” said Marian Lee, chief marketing officer at Netflix.