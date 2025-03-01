‘Chose not to follow gutless rules’: Francis Ford Coppola on receiving Razzie award for worst director

Veteran filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola lashed out at the organisers of the Razzie awards on Friday after receiving the worst director trophy for his passion project Megalopolis, saying that he chose not to follow the “gutless” rules laid down by an industry “terrified” of taking risks.

“In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now,” the 85-year-old filmmaker wrote in a note on Instagram.

The filmmaker behind classic films like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now directed the sci-fi drama Megalopolis last year, which received a mixed reception following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Currently, the film holds a 45 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a D+ CinemaScore.

Coppola’s Megalopolis took a long production time and it courted controversy after the film’s distributor, Lionsgate, deleted its trailer since it featured misquoted critiques of Coppola’s previous films. Lionsgate had apologised back then and Coppola called it a “mistake” and an “accident”.

“What an honour to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema’s most beloved failures, PLAYTIME,” he added.

Coppola also thanked his Megalopolis team and reminded his fans that “box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future.”

The Razzie award for worst film of 2024 went to Madame Web, while the film’s lead actress Dakota Johnson was given the worst actress award. While the worst actor award went to Jerry Seinfeld for Unfrosted, Jon Voight received the worst supporting actor award for Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land and Strangers. Amy Schumer got the worst supporting actress for Unfrosted, which focuses on the rivalry that existed between Kellogg and Post in the 1960s.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga were named the worst screen combo for Joker: Folie à Deux, while the Todd Phillips-directed film was judged 2024’s worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel. Worst screenplay award went to Madame Web, while Pamela Anderson bagged the Razzie Redeemer award, which is handed out to a past Razzie award nominee or winner who becomes “a respected artist” and comes back from critical or commercial failure.

Coppola is also set to be conferred with the AFI Lifetime Achievement award later this year.