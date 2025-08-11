Lara Dutta gives shout-out to ‘supermom’ Deanne Panday amid Ahaan's ‘Saiyaara’ success

Actor Lara Dutta on Monday gave a shout-out to Ahaan Panday's mother Deanne Panday, her long-time friend, amid the blockbuster success of Saiyaara.

Posting a picture of herself with Deanne on Instagram, Dutta revealed she has known Ahaan since he was a toddler and always believed he was destined for stardom. But instead of focusing solely on the young actor, Dutta turned the spotlight on his mother, whom she affectionately calls “DP”, praising her resilience and unwavering devotion to her family.

“DP has been more than a friend for over 25 years… She was there when I first moved to Mumbai as a teenager and knew no one… when I won Miss India and Miss Universe… through relationships and breakups, my wedding, the birth of my daughter, and even the loss of a parent,” the former Miss Universe wrote.

Calling her a “supermom and grandma”, Dutta credited Deanne’s selflessness and quiet strength for helping her children achieve their dreams. “I am so thrilled and proud of what your kids have accomplished… I hope all the many achievements both your wonderful kids will surely accomplish will be a glowing testimony to your good karma and the incredible person you are,” she added.

With Saiyaara emerging as a box office juggernaut, Ahaan Panday’s launch has been one of the most talked-about debuts of the year. Directed by Mohit Suri, and also starring Aneet Padda, the romance musical drama has raked in Rs 318 crore nett in India so far.