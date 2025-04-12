Former FC Barcelona player Xavi pays visit to Riteish Deshmukh on ‘Raja Shivaji’ sets

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh had a fanboy moment when former Barcelona football legend Xavi Hernandez, along with his wife Núria Cunillera and family, paid a surprise visit to the sets of his film Raja Shivaji, which marks his second directorial.

On Friday, the 46-year-old actor shared pictures and a video from the sets of the film featuring the former footballer with his wife. Deshmukh also penned a heartfelt note, thanking Xavi, whom he gave a tour of the massive sets that recreate the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a video Deshmukh shared, Xavi appeared having a chat with Riteish’s sons Riaan and Rahyl on a video call. He also signed Barcelona jerseys for them.

“Still pinching myself! A huge thank you to the legendary @xavi and the gracious @nuriacunillera81 for visiting the set of our film ‘Raja Shivaji’ with your wonderful friends and family. It was truly an honor to host you—your presence lit up our day. The cast and crew were absolutely thrilled, and I was personally overjoyed to meet someone I’ve admired for so long,” Deshmukh wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

He added, “Your humility is as extraordinary as your achievements on the pitch. My kids haven’t stopped smiling since, and neither have I. Wishing you, Nuria, and your beautiful family all the happiness in the world.”

Xavi also thanked Deshmukh for giving a set tour and hosting his family in between his shoots. The footballer also met with actress Bhagyashree, who stars in Raja Shivaji. Sharing a picture with the actress and his wife, Xavi wrote, “We have been very lucky to see the incredible performance of Bhagyashree during the filming.”

Xavi Hernandez, who was also the former FC Barcelona captain, visited India to play a special Legends Faceoff event — a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 6. Real Madrid defeated FC Barcelona 2-0 in a special El Clasico match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Billed as a journey of epic proportions, Raja Shivaji would chronicle the adventures of the fearless rebel who “defied the invincible and conquered hearts sparking the flames of Swarajya”. Raja Shivaji will mark Riteish’s second directorial venture after 2022’s Marathi thriller Ved.

Jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banners of Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is slated to hit theatres later this year.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is also gearing up for the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2. Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor, Raid 2 is set to release on May 1.