‘Zohra Jabeen’: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna set the dance floor on fire in first ‘Sikandar’ song

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna set the dance floor on fire in Zohra Jabeen, the first track from their upcoming action film Sikandar, dropped by Zee Music Company on Tuesday.

The two-minute-43-seconds-long video shows Salman’s character admiring and praising Rashmika’s beauty and charm. Salman and Rashmika's electrifying moves infuse energy into the song, perfectly complementing their sizzling chemistry.

While Salman looks dapper in a black-and-silver zari-embroidered pathani suit, Rashmika stuns in a black sequinned sari paired with strapless blouse.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the actioner is set to hit theatres this Eid.

Sikandar also stars Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

The film was first announced by Salman on April 11 last year to mark the festival of Eid. Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The upcoming actioner is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”.

Pritam composed the music for the song, with vocals by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi. Rap for the song is written and performed by Mellow D.

Salman was last seen in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). The 59-year-old actor recently concluded Season 18 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.