‘Disheartening’: S.S. Rajamouli stumbles upon garbage during trek to Odisha's highest peak

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s trek to Odisha’s highest peak Deomali left him disappointed despite the “breathtaking” view.

The RRR director stumbled upon plastic bottles, wafer wrappers and other garbage littered on the trail — a discovery that has made him call out visitors for their poor civic sense.

“Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha’s highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference… Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places,” Rajamouli wrote alongside a video on X.

The video shows plastic bottles and packets of chips littered atop Deomali.

Suparno Satpathy, a socio-political leader of Odisha responded to Rajamouli’s post, by reposting the latter’s video.

“Dear @ssrajamouli, regrets for your unpleasant experience at the stunning Deomali. My appeal to our ‘positions of power’ - ‘Visitors need to be sensitised extensively and violators need to be penalised heavily’ - SSps: This also goes for all the other stunning spots of Odisha,” wrote Satpathy.

Rajamouli reportedly wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film SSMB29 in Odisha recently.

Earlier this year, Rajamouli shared a cryptic post hinting at the beginning of the shoot for his upcoming project, SSMB29, which reportedly stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In response to Rajamouli’s post, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu…. (Once I commit, I do not even listen to myself).” Priyanka, on the other hand, commented, “ Finally.”

SSMB29 marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. The project is reportedly going to be an adventure film, inspired by Hollywood classic film franchises like Indiana Jones.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2023 romcom Love Again, has been posting pictures and videos from her shooting days in Odisha.