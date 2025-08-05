‘120 Bahadur’ trailer: Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in Razneesh Ghai’s film

Farhan Akhtar’s determined Indian Army officer Major Shaitan Singh Bhati commands a troop of 120 soldiers during the India-China war of 1962 in the trailer of his upcoming production venture 120 Bahadur, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

The two-minute-eight-second-long video opens with the question, “What happened in Rezang La on November 18?” It then transitions to glimpses of the 1962 Indo-China War, highlighting the unwavering courage of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led the cadets of Charlie Company in the Battle of Rezang-La. The video captures their story and honours the unmatched bravery of these soldiers in defending the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raashii Khanna also makes a brief appearance in the video.

Set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war, the upcoming movie is billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the upcoming film is written by Rajiv G Menon. The music for the film is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Javed Akhtar. It is produced by Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandrra under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Last year, Farhan took to Instagram to share a picture from Ladakh, mentioning that he is back at the place to shoot for a new film after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

“Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film. Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space,” he wrote.

Located at an altitude of 18,000 feet in the Ladakh region, Rezang La was defended by 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, led by Major Shaitan Singh. They inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese forces before being overrun.

Farhan Akhtar is also gearing up for his next directorial Don 3, which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

120 Bahadur is scheduled to hit theatres on November 21.