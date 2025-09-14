‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farah Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for questioning Tanya Mittal’s upbringing

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 saw Farah Khan step in as host in Salman Khan’s absence, and the filmmaker wasted no time in pulling up Kunickaa Sadanand for her conduct inside the house this week.

Farah reprimanded Kunickaa for her behaviour on two occasions: removing food from Zeeshan Quadri’s plate and questioning Tanya Mittal’s upbringing.

Calling her behaviour shocking, Farah said, “Kunickaa ji ye joh aapka ghar mein rawaiya hai kisike plate se aapne khana nikalwake wapas rakha, it is a shocker for us.”

“Aap direct logon ke parvarish par chali jaati hai... that is very wrong. None of us, including you, have the right to comment on that. You behave as if you can never be wrong. And you are becoming a control freak,” the filmmaker added.

Kunickaa brushed aside the criticism, arguing that Tanya had provoked her first.

But once Farah exited, Tanya called out Kunickaa for continuing to argue with the guest host. “She should have some respect because Farah Khan handled it very well, but Kunickaa continued to argue with her. Thank God it wasn't Salman sir; otherwise, things would have gotten worse,” Tanya told musician Amaal Mallik.

Amaal, however, disagreed, claiming Salman would have gone softer in such a situation. “He has a soft spot for mothers and sisters,” he said.

The controversy stemmed from a spat in the kitchen earlier this week, when Tanya reacted to finding an insect in the okra she was cutting. Kunickaa taunted her, questioning Tanya’s upbringing.