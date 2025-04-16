MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fans wants Spider-Man in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ after watching season finale

The new Disney Plus series, available to stream in India on JioHotstar, is a revival of the hit 2015 show ‘Daredevil’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.04.25, 03:31 PM
Daredevil: Born Devil

A still from 'Daredevil: Born Devil' IMDb

The season finale of Marvel Entertainment’s latest series, Daredevil: Born Again, featuring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, hit JioHotstar on Wednesday, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

While some labelled it a “great” season and eagerly anticipated the next, others described it as a “disappointment”.

The new series revives the 2015 show, bringing back popular characters like Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (The Punisher), Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna, and Wilson Bethel as Poindexter. However, fans expressed disappointment with the makers for not introducing Spider-Man to the Daredevil universe.

Distraught that Spider-Man wasn’t included in the new season, one social media user wrote, “Please allow Spiderman to be part of Daredevil Born Again. After seeing the finale, Spiderman needs to be in it. It's like Penguin all over again except it's worse.”

Daredevil season 2 gotta have Spider-Man please,” reads another post on X.

Some fans also criticised the narrative pace and overall presentation of the Marvel series. One social media user wrote, “Born again was a deep disappointment to me… it's hard to go from Netflix Daredevil to something like this.”

Comparing the new series to the original series released in 2015, a social media user said the new show didn’t match the ‘gripping’ pace of the previous one.

“Going into the show, I knew it wouldn't reach the peak of the original show, but I still expected it to be pretty good. Unfortunately, I was pretty disappointed by what we got,” reads a post on X.

However, despite the “shortcomings” of Daredevil: Born Again, several fans rejoiced over the reunion of Daredevil with Wilson Fisk and Frank Castle.

One social media user wrote, “I finished season one of Daredevil: Born Again and it was great seeing all the characters again. Seeing Matt suit up was especially wonderful, and a certain man of swords returning was a welcome surprise. I'm excited for the next season to continue to expand their stories.”

Another fan expressed excitement over the reunion of Daredevil and the Punisher.

Lauding the gripping narrative and expressing excitement over the next season, one social media user wrote: “'We Need an Army'... HOLY! Daredevil: Born Again dropped their season finale, with Daredevil teasing the Defenders coming into Season 2. WE ARE SO BACK.”

Daredevil: Born Again, which premiered on March 4 on JioHotstar, follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, fighting for justice through his law firm. While Matt seems to have retired from being the protector of Hell’s Kitchen, former mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is in New York to pursue a political career.

The season concludes with Murdock ultimately sticking to his morals and deciding not to kill North, while Castle tries to finish off Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) after he is identified as a corrupt cop. Murdock and Castle’s argument is interrupted when a grenade is hurled through a window and they’re forced to jump off the balcony, ending the season on a cliffhanger.

Daredevil: Born Again JioHotstar Season Finale
