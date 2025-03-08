Ex-lovers Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a hug at IIFA 2025; video inside

Former co-stars and ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor shared a hug at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur on Saturday, sending fans into a frenzy.

The two actors, once among Bollywood’s most-loved couples, were clicked by paparazzi as they exchanged a hug and chatted briefly.

Fans were ecstatic to see the duo’s friendly interaction years after their much-publicised split. Social media was abuzz with reactions, with one user commenting, “Finally acting like matured individuals,” while another said, “Miracle! Happy to see this.” A surprised fan even wrote, “Omg kya ho gaya yeh?”

Kareena and Shahid were one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples in the early 2000s. They starred together in films like Fida (2004), Chup Chup Ke (2006), 36 China Town (2006) and the cult-classic Jab We Met (2007). They broke up after the release of the Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic drama in 2007.

Kareena and Shahid also starred in Udta Punjab (2016) but did not share the screen. After their breakup, Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two sons, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput, and they share a son and a daughter.

Kareena and Shahid are in Jaipur for the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). Kareena is set to perform at IIFA’s grand finale event. She will also pay tribute to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

The IIFA festivities began on March 8 with the inaugural Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards celebrating excellence in OTT and digital entertainment.

The star-studded grand finale, scheduled for Sunday, will honour the best in Indian cinema and celebrate its global impact. This year, actor Kartik Aaryan will take on hosting duties, while the event will also feature a special tribute to Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, which celebrates its 50th anniversary of release this year.