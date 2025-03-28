Evanescence makes a comeback with song for Netflix animated series ‘Devil May Cry’

Popular alternate rock band Evanescence is back with a song after a four-year gap for Netflix animated series Devil May Cry.

Ahead of the April 3 release of Devil May Cry, Netflix dropped a music video of the Evanescence track Afterlife, which will feature in the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game.

On March 21, band co-founder Ami Lee had shared a cryptic video of herself counting down to the release of the track before making the devil horns gesture with her hands. Fans were quick to speculate that the video might have some connection with the upcoming series.

With Amy Lee’s haunting vocals over heavy guitars, orchestral swells and electronic undertones, Afterlife blends gothic rock with cinematic visuals featuring the dark and gritty world of demon hunter Dante. Opening with an eerie piano tune and building into a powerful, anthemic chorus, the track captures the dark, fast-paced essence of Devil May Cry.

Evanescence, known for their hits like Bring Me To Life and My Immortal, went on a break following the release of their 2021 album The Bitter Truth, which reached No. 11 on the US Billboard 200 after it was dropped.

Afterlife is co-written by Evanescence's lead vocalist Amy Lee and Alex Mako Seaver. The track aligns with the video game’s late ’90s and early 2000s aesthetic, a deliberate choice by showrunner Adi Shankar.

“In my DMC Universe each season will have a different feel to emulate the way each game has a different feel. That means a different theme song each season and a completely different title design each season,” Shankar tweeted on X.

“Also…My DMC Universe is set in a late '90s/early 2000s PS2 era of the world. It's not set in modern times. It's set in my memory of the world, pre- and post-9/11. My music choices reflect this. My series features a mix of hits from that era and greatest musical hits from the DMC franchise,” he further said, adding that fans are not ready for the kind of soundtrack set to feature in the series.

Described by Shankar as a “melancholic rock & roll Shakespearean tragedy” in a Billboard interview, Devil May Cry series is set to pay tribute to the early 2000s rock and metal, with featured tracks like Limp Bizkit’s Rollin’ and Papa Roach’s Last Resort.