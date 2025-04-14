Emma D’Arcy teams up with Tom Cruise for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s yet-to-be-titled movie

House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has joined Tom Cruise in Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s yet-to-be-titled feature movie, according to the US media.

"I'm delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom. They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege,” D'Arcy, who plays the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO series, told US-based media outlet Deadline.

The cast of the film is currently shooting at Pinewood Studios in the UK, as per media reports.

Backed by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, the film is set to hit screens on October 2 next year. In addition to Cruise, the yet-to-be-titled film also stars Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Inarritu won the Best Director Oscar for Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015).

Cruise, on the other hand, is currently awaiting the May 14 Cannes premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise is set to hit theatres on May 23.