Eken Babu solves a Benarasi mystery in ‘The Eken: Benaras E Bibhishika’ teaser

Hoichoi Studios has released the teaser of The Eken: Benaras E Bibhishika, the latest film in its popular detective franchise, which takes the titular sleuth to the city of Varanasi.

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the minute-long teaser opens with sweeping visuals of Benaras preparing for Masaan Holi — plumes of colour in the air, the Ganga Aarti lighting up the evening sky, and sadhus chanting by the ghats. But beneath the festive atmosphere, there are hints of unease. A series of unusual events draws Eken Babu into a puzzle that appears to blur the lines between faith and fear.

Anirban Chakrabarti returns as Eken Babu, accompanied by Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Somak Ghosh, reprising their roles as Bapi and Pramatha, respectively. The film also features Saswata Chatterjee as a Buddhist monk, whose character adds an element of intrigue to the mystery.

The supporting cast includes Ishaa Saha, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Biswanath Basu, Debesh Chattopadhyay, Rishav Basu and Kaushik Hafizee.

Speaking about the film, director Joydeep Mukherjee said, “Benaras is a city that holds many stories. Through this film, we’ve tried to explore how tradition and mystery can co-exist, and how appearances may sometimes conceal more than they reveal.”

“Eken Babu is someone who approaches the world with curiosity and a sense of humour. Each new case is not just about solving a crime, but also about understanding people,” Anirban Chakrabarti reflected on his continued association with the character.

The Eken: Benaras E Bibhishika is set to release in theatres on May 16.