Dulquer Salmaan launches first Malayalam superhero movie, drops poster

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming production Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K in lead roles.

The upcoming film is touted as the first Malayalam superhero film.

“Unveiling Lokah — a world where legends come alive. Chapter One: Chandra,” the 41-year-old actor wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

The poster introduces Kalyani in a never-before-seen avatar of a superhero, which marks her departure from her usual roles. She is seen standing in the midst of a war-ravaged territory and anticipating a fight, while Naslen kneels down on the ground and screams.

Lokah is the seventh production venture by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films.

While Nimish Ravi has worked on the cinematography, Jakes Bejoy has scored the music for the upcoming film. Chaman Chacko is in charge of editing, while Banglan and Jithu Sebastian are serving as producer and art director, respectively. Action director Yannick Ben has worked on the action choreography of the film.

Jom Varghese and Bibin Perumballi are the executive producers for the film. While Shanti Balachandran has contributed to the screenplay, Melvy J and Archana Rao have worked on the costume designing.

Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra also stars Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, and Shanti Balachandran in key roles.