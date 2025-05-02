Harry Potter Day: Does the Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling cast the same spell on Gen Alpha?

For most Millennials and Gen Z, Harry Potter was more than just a fantasy series — it was a cultural phenomenon that transcended generations. From eagerly awaiting Hogwarts acceptance letter to spending sleepless nights exploring Pottermore, we have come a long way.

However, in recent years, author J.K. Rowling has faced widespread criticism for her views on transgender issues, drawing flak from fans for whom the Wizarding World was once a safe haven. As the current discourse around the once-beloved writer continues to stir debates, the question arises whether the books and movies still cast a spell on Gen Alpha, the generation born between 2010 and 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

To mark International Harry Potter Day on May 2, The Telegraph Online spoke to teens and tweens — some hardcore fans and some casual readers — about how they engage with the series and whether the controversy surrounding Rowling influences their response to the hit film and book series.

The first spell: How the readers of today discovered the Wizarding World

Many Gen Alpha kids were introduced to Harry Potter through their family members, especially by parents who are Potterheads themselves. Sumedha Chatterjee, a Class 10 student of Pramila Memorial Advanced School in Kolkata, recalls receiving The Chamber of Secrets as a gift from her mother. “It was also the first novel I ever read,” she said.

For 10-year-old Tia Sharma from Mumbai, the discovery was serendipitous. She received her first Harry Potter book as a Christmas gift at her school sleepover, after which her parents gift two books every year to her to keep the curiosity alive. “I like Harry because he breaks rules and still earns house points. Hermione is smart and kind. Fred and George are pranksters like me,” she said.

Tia and her parents love collecting Harry Potter memorabilia like card games, legos, t-shirts, quill set and other merch Sourced by correspondent

Karma Kaur Kochhar, also 10, got the full set of Harry Potter books from her uncle. “I was hooked right away. Harry is brave, Ginny is kind, Ron is funny yet furious sometimes, Hermione is the smartest in her year, and Fred and George are hilarious.” Her favourite? The Prisoner of Azkaban. “It’s where Harry finds family and Sirius. I like how Dumbledore is brave enough to ask Snape to kill him.”

Karma's father, also a Potterhead, organised a Harry Potter themed b'day party for her 10th b'day earlier this year Sourced by correspondent

Does the controversy dim the magic?

Rowling’s public remarks in recent years have fans divided. But for many of the Gen Alpha fans, the separation between art and artist is clear. “The controversies don’t change how I feel about the story or movies,” says 15-year-old Rudransha, who picked up his first Potter book from a vendor while traveling by train. “Those issues aren’t reflected in the books.”

According to Rowling, trans activism undermines the rights of biological women. She has also opposed legislation that simplifies gender transition processes. Her stance has garnered backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates and Harry Potter stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who have publicly come out in support of trans rights.​

Sumedha acknowledges the online backlash but remains focused on Rowling’s perseverance. “Her story inspired me — how her book was rejected 13 times before being published. I don’t know the full details of the controversy, so it didn’t affect how I read the books,” she said.

WWA Cossipore English School student Ritodrish Mandal, who was introduced to the Potter books by a friend, offers a more nuanced response. “Yes, I know about the statements she made. But we shouldn’t judge an artistic creation by the creator’s comments.” he said.

“Harry Potter will always resonate with people because it taps into a sense of wonder and nostalgia,” Ritodrish added.

Thirteen-year-old Teeasha Khastgir is aware of the controversies but isn’t too affected. “Since I’m not a huge fan, it doesn’t bother me much,” she said.

What Gen Alpha Redditors say

Several teens and tweens have rejected the book in the wake of the Rowling controversy. “As a kid I used to be really into it but I'm not into supporting the author (no hate if you read the books though it's just J.K. Rowling s****),” a Reddit user wrote.

Another Redditor echoed the sentiment, saying, “I read some but stopped because of the s*** the author did.”

“Read the books, watched the movies, then found out that J.K. is a terrible person and I’m no longer in the fandom and get annoyed when the topic of Harry Potter is brought up,” shared a 2011-born netizen.

So, is the ‘Boy Who Lived’ still relevant?

Despite the public opinion of Rowling and having access to newer fantasy titles, young fans say they still consider Harry Potter as a must-read series.

“It provides unlimited entertainment but also inculcates moral values like friendship, courage, and unity. My brother and I would quiz each other on the books—it was a big part of our childhood,” said Sumedha, whose favourite character and inspiration is Professor Dumbledore.

Michael Gambon as Professor Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' IMDb

Ritodrish, who loves Harry for his “indomitable spirit” and “friendly nature”, agrees. “Harry Potter is one-of-a-kind. Even though I’ve read other fantasy novels like Dune or books by Dan Brown, nothing else matched the suspense and emotional journey of Harry Potter.”

Even those less emotionally invested, like Teeasha, acknowledge the series' impact. “It’s well-written, well-developed. Not my genre, but still a classic,” she said.

As HBO gears up for its Harry Potter reboot series with a fresh cast — including John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Snape — reactions are already pouring in, especially from fans for whom Alan Rickman’s portrayal holds a special place. While the magic gets recast for a new era, it is to be seen how the show resonates with the new generation.