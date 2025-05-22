Documentary on the life and career of Martin Scorsese to stream on Apple TV+ soon

A five-part documentary based on the life and career of veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese will stream on Apple TV+ soon, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“#MrScorsese — a five-part documentary portrait directed by Rebecca Miller. Coming soon to Apple TV+,” the streaming platform wrote on X.

The upcoming documentary, titled Mr. Scorsese, is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rebecca Miller, known for films like She Came to Me and Personal Velocity. Miller, Damon Cardasis and Cindy Tolan, Miller’s longtime creative collaborator, have served as the executive producers.

“I am so grateful to have been given the artistic freedom and access to create a cinematic portrait of one of our greatest living artists, Martin Scorsese,” said Miller. “His work and life are so vast and so compelling that the piece evolved from one to five parts over a five-year period; crafting this documentary alongside my longtime collaborators has been one of the defining experiences of my life as a filmmaker,” she added.

“Mr. Scorsese is a film portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history,” reads a snippet from the announcement by Apple TV+.

“With exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives, the documentary series is anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself and never-before-seen interviews with friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends,” they added.

The makers further mentioned that the documentary will span the filmmaker’s career, starting from his New York University student films to the present day. It will explore the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and inspired his work, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind.

The release date of the upcoming documentary is yet to be announced.