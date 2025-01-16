Paresh Rawal-starrer ‘The Storyteller' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 28

"The Storyteller", a heartwarming film inspired by Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 28, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathy, and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It explores themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the transformative power of storytelling, a press release said.

"The Storyteller" has been screened at film festivals such as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2022, Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2023, and Busan International Film Festival. It also won Best Indian Feature Film at the Melbourne International Film Festival in 2023.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Salil Chaturvedi, Succhanda Chatterjee, and Shubha Shetty under the banners of Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment, and Quest Films.

The movie's soundtrack has been composed by Hriju Roy.

