‘Dining With The Kapoors’ to premiere on Netflix in November

Netflix’s unscripted variety show Dining With The Kapoors is set to premiere on 21 November, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

The show is set to offer a glimpse into the dynamics of Bollywood’s Kapoor family, which has given the Indian film industry four generations of stars — starting from Prithivraj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster features the Kapoor family gathered around a dining table. Seated at the center is Randhir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor on the right and Reema Kapoor on the left. Other family members including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, siblings Agastya and Navya Nanda also feature in the poster.

“Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai and you’re invited. Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix,” reads the post on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, two Kapoor sisters who made it big in the industry with their acting prowess and stardom, join cousin Ranbir on the show. The trio celebrate their rich legacy in food, family, and films.

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, Dining With The Kapoors also features Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, and Zahan Kapoor.

Written by legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s grandson, Armaan Jain, the show will blend the family’s personal memories with their love for food and strong connection to cinema.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024). Agastya’s upcoming Sriram Raghavan-directed film Ikkis will hit theatres in December. Ranbir is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming adaptation of Ramayana. The film will hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year.