Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani tease Met Gala debut amid reports of Shah Rukh Khan attending the event

Singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kiara Advani, on Saturday, teased their upcoming Met Gala debut amid reports of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also making his first appearance at the annual fashion gala on May 5.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kiara shared a photo of her hotel room in New York. A miniature mannequin also hinted at her possible outfit for the event – a black gown with a plunging neckline and a floor-sweeping train.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram

Diljit, on the other hand, shared a post captioned ‘First Time’.

Instagram

In a separate Instagram Story, the Hass Hass singer shared a photo of a parcel labelled Met Gala.

Instagram

Meanwhile, photos of Shah Rukh arriving at New York ahead of the May 5 event have also gone viral on social media. However, the actor hasn’t yet made any announcement about his much-anticipated Met Gala debut.

According to reports, Shah Rukh will walk the Met Gala 2025 red carpet in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee custom ensemble.

The 2025 Met Gala, set to take place on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, aims to focus on menswear, particularly highlighting the style and influence of black men throughout history.

Over the years numerous Indian celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, have made stunning debut appearances at the Met Gala. Last year, Sabyasachi Mukherjee made history as the first Indian fashion designer to walk the Met Gala red carpet in New York.