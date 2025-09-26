Diljit Dosanjh bags International Emmy nomination for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, thanks Imtiaz Ali

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has bagged an International Emmy Award nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in Imtiaz Ali’s 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, he announced on Thursday.

The 41-year-old singer credited his achievement to Imtiaz Ali, who wrote, directed and produced the critically-acclaimed biopic.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Diljit re-shared a post announcing his nomination and wrote, “It’s all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir (heart-hand sign emoji).”

Diljit is up against David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Addicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Amar Singh Chamkila has also secured a nomination for Best TV Movie/ Mini-series category.

This marks Diljit’s first-ever International Emmy Award nomination.

Diljit’s Amar Singh Chamkila co-star Parineeti Chopra heaped praise on him and thanked Ali on her Instagram stories. “Wooohoooo. Proud of my team Chamkila,” she wrote, tagging both Diljit and Ali.

The movie is a biopic of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, the highest record-selling Indian artiste of the 1980s. The singer, who was killed at 27 along with his wife and two members of his band, shot to fame with his song Takue Te Takua and went on to deliver several hits.

Both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to the songs, some of which were recorded live in front of an audience.

Released on Netflix on April 12 last year, Amar Singh Chamkila is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama and Window Seat Films.