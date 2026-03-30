‘Dhurandhar’ star Sara Arjun turns heads at Mumbai IPL match, interacts with Ishaan Khatter

Actress Sara Arjun was spotted exiting an IPL match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium alongside actor Ishaan Khatter on Sunday, with videos of the two interacting post-match now circulating online.

The Dhurandhar star attended the cricket match between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, which was held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Ishaan Khatter also graced the tournament.

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Sara Arjun was accompanied by her parents. She wore Mumbai Indians’ jersey to showcase her support for the team. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was seen wearing a white T-shirt layered with a baby pink shirt and blue denims, along with a cap.

Sara Arjun and Ishaan Khatter have previously worked together on a brand commercial.

Sara, who previously worked in Tamil and Hindi films, has been basking in the success of Dhurandhar. She plays Ranveer Singh’s love interest in the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently revealed that the team conducted over a thousand auditions before finalising Sara Arjun for the role of Yalina Jamali.

“Initially, we thought of so many big, established actors. Aditya got so many messages from different people… Hum log bohot clear the ki poori duniya mein woh fresh ladki lagni chahiye jiska koi background naa ho, so that aisa lage ki uss duniya mein he is going, woh uss duniya mein jaa raha hai”.

“She gave a kick-ass audition. I’m going to release that audition in the next one week, and you’ll know why we took that girl,” Chhabra added.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film was India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026.