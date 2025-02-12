Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Dhruv Rathee warns against ‘censorship’ of online content

Popular YouTuber and social commentator Dhruv Rathee has warned against a possible attempt at censorship of online content in the wake of the controversy surrounding comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

While condemning the content of the joke, Rathee expressed concern over the broader implications of the backlash and how it was not only diverting attention from other pressing national issues but also laying the groundwork for regulation of online content, a move that the Narendra Modi-led Centre has been eying.

Following legal action against Allahbadia, including a police visit to his residence in Mumbai and multiple FIRs filed against him, Rathee called the developments “unacceptable, wrong, and very suspicious”.

“It seems like an agenda to divert attention from real issues and bring dangerous censorship,” Rathee said in an X post on Tuesday. “Yesterday, Manipur CM’s resignation news was totally shut out from news channels.”

Last year, the Modi government faced backlash for its draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill proposing regulations over digital news platforms and online content creators. Critics, including the Editors Guild of India, called it “vague and intrusive”, fearing it could lead to censorship via regulatory bodies like the Broadcast Advisory Council.

The bill also sought to regulate individual creators on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, sparking concerns over excessive control and compliance burdens. Additionally, the consultation process was criticised for being opaque and selective. Amid widespread opposition from media organisations, content creators, and civil liberties groups, the government withdrew the draft in August 2024.

“I’ve always been strongly against abusive and vulgar language. In the 1000+ videos, shorts and reels that I have made, you won’t find a single abusive word for anyone. What is being done today in the name of dank comedy is pure nonsense. The only purpose is to shock and disgust audiences for views, which is having a disastrous impact on the moral development of our youth,” Rathee posted on X on Monday.

“However, calling for any govt bans for this is not the solution as it may usher in a harsh censorship regime. Instead, we need to pressurize content creators to make better content. Shows like India’s Got Latent have the same impact on moral decay of society as films like Animal and they need to be called out for it in strong words,” Rathee added.

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia started after a video from India’s Got Latent went viral. In the video, Allahbadia posed a highly controversial question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”.

The clip drew widespread backlash, leading to a complaint being filed in Mumbai and a subsequent FIR registered by Assam Police. On Monday, Allahbadia released an apology, acknowledging his “lapse of judgment”.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured action against Allahbadia, while a parliamentary panel is reportedly considering summoning the YouTuber for questioning. A human rights panel has also urged YouTube to take down the controversial video.