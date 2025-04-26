Dhanush wraps up shooting for his upcoming directorial ‘Idly Kadai’

Dhanush has completed shooting for his upcoming directorial Idly Kadai, the makers announced on Saturday.

“It’s time to call it a WRAP for #IdlyKadai. See you in theatres on the 1st of October. Exciting updates soon,” production house Dawn Pictures wrote on X alongside behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the photos, Dhanush can be seen posing with the cast and crew of Idly Kadai.

Eagerly awaiting the release of the film, a fan wrote in the comments section, “Waiting @dhanushkraja #IdlyKadai.” Another fan commented, “Blockbuster.”

The film also stars Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam co-star Nithya Menen.

Dhanush is currently shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off of the 2013 romance drama Raanjhanaa. He last directorial venture was Raayan, which hit theatres on July 26 last year. His first directorial was 2017’s Pa Paandi, which also starred Rajkiran and Revathi.

The actor is next going to feature in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. He is also set to portray the role of Ilaiyaraaja in a biopic of the legendary music composer.

Idly Kadai, which was previously slated to release on April 10, will hit theatres on October 1.