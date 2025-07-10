Dhanush starts shooting for next feature film ‘D54’, first-look poster out

Tamil star Dhanush has started shooting for his 54th film, tentatively titled D54, the makers announced on Thursday, dropping the first-look poster

Directed by crime thriller Por Thozhil helmer Vignesh Raja, the film is backed by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International.

“Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive. #D54 starring @dhanushkraja - On floors from today,” Vels Film International wrote alongside a poster of the film on Instagram.

“It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with exceptional talent like Dhanush, Vignesh Raja and GV Prakash. At Vels Film International, we strive to bring meaningful and entertaining cinema to audiences, and this film is truly special. We’re excited to see this vision come alive and can’t wait to share more with the fans soon,” Ishari K. Ganesh said in a statement.

Acclaimed music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar, who has previously worked on several hit soundtracks for Dhanush’s films, will be scoring the music for the project.

The official title and cast details of the film are yet to be announced.

On the work front, Dhanush was recently seen in Shekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh.

He recently wrapped up shooting for the Bollywood film Tere Ishk Mein, a romance drama that reunites him with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo earlier worked together on Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021).

Also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, Tere Ishk Mein is a spin-off to the 2013 romance drama Raanjhanaa.

The actor is also set to portray former president and aerospace scientist APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic by Tanhaji director Om Raut.