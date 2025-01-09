Dhanashree Verma hits back at trolls amid rumours of divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma slammed online trolls on Wednesday amid rumours of her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dhanashree flayed trolls for spreading misinformation and tarnishing her reputation. “The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate,” she wrote, urging social media users to refrain from spreading negativity.

“I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values,” concluded the 28-year-old.

A screenshot of Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story

Rumours of an ongoing rift between Dhanashree and Yuzvendra gained momentum on social media after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this month. Yuzvendra also deleted all of his photos with Dhanashree from his Instagram account.

Speculations about a split between Dhanashree and Yuzvendra first began in 2023 after Dhanashree removed the surname Chahal from her name on Instagram.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got engaged in August 2020 and tied the knot on December 12 later that year.

Dhanashree recently appeared in the Punjabi song Jutti Kasuri, sung by Gippy Grewal and Rashmeet Kaur. Dhanashree also shared BTS pictures from the sets of her upcoming untitled film in November last year.

Yuzvendra Chahal is an attacking legspinner who first gained attention when he took 34 wickets in the National Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in 2009. Chahal, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker during IPL 2023, will soon be playing for Punjab Kings this IPL season. He was also part of the Team India squad that won the T20 World Cup last year.