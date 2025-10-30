Dev completes shooting for Avijit Sen’s ‘Projapoti 2’, set for Christmas release

Dev has wrapped shooting for Projapoti 2, a sequel to his 2022 Bengali blockbuster Projapoti, the actor announced on Wednesday, sharing pictures from the sets.

The photos capture Dev with the cast and crew of the film, including director Avijit Sen, actors Mithun Chakraborty and Aparajita Adhya, during a Durga Puja sequence.

“Finally it’s wrapped..#Projapati2. See u in this Christmas,” Dev wrote on Instagram.

Projapoti released theatrically on December 23, 2022. It follows the story of widower Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun), who lives with his son Joy (Dev), a wedding planner. Gaur wants Joy to get married to the daughter of his friend, but the latter has someone else in mind. This disagreement causes a rift in the father-son relationship, which forms the crux of the film.

The film marked Mithun and Mamata Shankar’s reunion after 46 years following their 1976 Mrinal Sen directorial Mrigaya. Projapati earned over Rs 13 crore, emerging as the highest-grossing Bengali film of the year.

A sequel to Projapoti was announced earlier this year in January. Projapoti 2 is scheduled to release in theatres this Christmas.

Dev was last seen in Dhrubo Banerjee’s period drama Raghu Dakat, currently running in cinemas.