Dev and Mithun Chakraborty wrap shooting for ‘Projapoti 2’ in London

Dev has wrapped the shooting for London schedule of Projapoti 2, a sequel to his 2022 Bengali blockbuster Projapoti, the actor announced on social media on Monday.

A sequel to Projapoti was announced earlier this year in January. The shooting for the sequel kicked off in London earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“N it’s a wrap.. London will miss u,” Dev wrote on social media, sharing a photos with his co-star Mithun Chakraborty, director Avijit Sen and other members of the production team at the London Bridge.

Released theatrically on December 23, 2022, Projapati earned over Rs 13 crore, emerging as the highest-grossing Bengali film of the year. Alongside Dev and Mithun, it featured an ensemble cast including Mamata Shankar and Koushani Mukherjee.

Projapati follows the story of widower Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun), who lives with his son Joy (Dev), a wedding planner. Gaur wants Joy to get married to the daughter of his friend, but the latter has someone else in mind. This disagreement causes a rift in the father-son relationship, which forms the crux of the film.

The film marked Mithun and Mamata Shankar’s reunion after 46 years following their 1976 Mrinal Sen directorial Mrigaya.

Meanwhile, Dev is also gearing up for Dhrubo Banerjee’s historical drama Raghu Dakat, set to release on Durga Puja this year. The actor's long-delayed film Dhumketu, marking his on-screen pairing with Subhashree after almost a decade, is set to hit cinemas on August 14.