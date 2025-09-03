‘Demon Slayer’ voice actor Takahiro Sakurai says he is a huge fan of Rajinikanth

Demon Slayer voice actor Takahiro Sakurai is a huge fan of Indian superstar Rajinikanth, he said in a recent interview, admitting that the actor’s on-screen aura is impossible to recreate through Japanese dubbing.

Sakurai is the voice behind the quiet and stoic Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira who recruited Tanjiro for the Demon Slayer Corps in the anime series.

“I don't think I will be able to (voice Rajinikanth in Japanese). He has a very solid presence and a deep voice. I don't think my voice will suit him,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times. “I would love to know actors from India whom my voice could suit,” he added.

Over the course of three decades in the anime industry, Sakurai has voiced iconic characters like Cloud Strife, Suzaku Kururugi, and Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer.

Sakurai also opened up about his love for Indian films like Muthu, RRR, and Baahubali in the interview.

Sakurai has dubbed all of Robert Pattinson's roles — from Twilight and Tenet to Batman — in Japanese.

The Infinity Castle arc, marking the final part of the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, will release in theatres in the form of a trilogy. The first part is releasing in Indian theatres on September 12.

The trilogy follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

The upcoming highly-anticipated film will show Tanjiro facing off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death.