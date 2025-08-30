‘Demon Slayer Infinity Castle’ teaser: Shinobu goes all out in a fierce battle against Douma

Insect Hashira Shinobu Kochō lays everything on the line in a deadly battle against Upper Rank demon Douma to avenge her sister’s death in new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle teaser, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

In the Demon Slayer series, Shinobu's sister, Kanae Kocho, died after a fatal encounter with the Upper Rank Two demon, Douma. Her tragic death motivated Shinobu to join the Demon Slayer Corps and avenge her sister's death by hunting down the demon responsible for her demise.

The latest teaser, about 30-second long, opens with a chilling shot of Douma unfurling his hand fan, his sinister grin partly hidden behind it. A heart-wrenching image of Shinobu beside her sister’s lifeless body reflects on the fan’s surface.

“Doesn’t this Haori ring a bell?” she declares, as the scene breaks into an action sequence, showing Shinobu unleashing relentless sword strikes against Douma’s razor-edged fans.

“Even if I’m weak, even if I was incapable of beheading a demon…It’s something that I have to do,” she says in the trailer, forming the emotional heartbeat of the showdown.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home one day to find that his family has been killed by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into one. He resolves to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. Soon, he comes across the Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training to become a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the vicious demons.

The Infinity Castle Arc trilogy follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

The first part of the Infinity Castle arc follows Tanjiro facing off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death.

The film, which has emerged as the third highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, is set to release in Indian theatres on September 12.